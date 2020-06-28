An April 1 BH-FP headline on Page 1 said people aren’t reporting child abuse.
We have a judge in Polk County who told a grandmother that children are better off with abusive parents than with grandparents.
She went another time trying to remove her grandchildren from their abusive parents, and the judge told her if she came to court again trying to get the grandchildren the judge would have her thrown in jail.
Is it any wonder that abuse is not being reported?
— Rena Smith, Bolivar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.