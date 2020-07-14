We began sharing information on social media regarding masking as far back as April 16th. We have shared four videos. Two showing the proper use of face coverings and two demonstrating the benefits of masking.
We have shared information or referred to masking on eight of our daily updates and four additional informational posts regarding wearing masks in various settings and masks for the benefit of the hearing impaired.
In addition to our social media information, we have included information in our press releases, including all of the releases since the end of June. There is also information concerning the proper use of face masks/coverings on our website.
*Note: The CDC officially recommended using face masks on April 4, 2020.
Here is a list of the dates (social media information):
April 16 — Proper use of masking video provided by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department
April 20 — Graphic information from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
April 21 — Proper use and storage of masks video provided by the Polk County Health Center
May 29 — Information on the daily update regarding masking while traveling
June 2 — Information on the daily update regarding using masks while breastfeeding
June 4 — Information on the daily update regarding wearing masks while shopping
June 10 — Information on the daily update regarding wearing masks to prevent asymptomatic transmission
June 16 — Graphic information “Remember 1-2-3” provided by the PCHC and CMH
June 19 — Benefits of masking video
June 26 — Information on using face masks while traveling
June 30 — Information on the daily update regarding wearing face masks
July 2 — Information shared regarding the clear masks to benefit the hearing impaired
July 5 — Demonstration of the effectiveness of masking to encourage their use
July 6 — Information on the daily update regarding wearing face coverings with glasses
July 7 — Information on the daily update regarding wearing face coverings with glasses
The Polk County Health Center encourages residents to wear a face covering in public settings and when around people outside their household, especially when physical distancing is difficult to maintain.
When community members choose to practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene and staying home when sick, we slow the spread of the coronavirus. Wearing a face covering is an additional tool in our tool belt, along with 1-2-3, to fight the virus. Even while wearing a face covering, residents should continue to practice social distancing, hand hygiene and staying home while sick.
— Polk County Health Center
