Black
The Black family reunion is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Citizens Memorial Hospital Community Room 1.
Attendees should bring a covered dish and table service.
Simpson
The descendants of Edward A. Simpson and Eliza Ellen Beem Simpson will meet Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Bolivar.
A covered dish lunch will be served at 1 p.m. with table service and drinks provided.
For more information, contact Dixie Wallen at 809-8518 or 276-5397.
HHS 1974
Plans are in the works for Humansville High School’s Class of 1974 to reunite on Saturday, Aug. 31. For more information, call Donna at 298-0421.
Whittenberg-Hawley-Latham-Blake-Sell
The Whittenberg, Hawley, Latham, Blake, and Sell reunion will be Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Rose Hill Baptist Church Activities Building.
The church is at 9903 N. State Hwy. Z, about 5 miles northwest of Willard.
Guests may arrive anytime after 11 a.m., with a potluck dinner planned at noon.
Meat and drink will be provided, with attendees bringing potluck salads, vegetables and desserts.
Attendees are encouraged to bring family photos to share.
RSVP by Monday, July 22, by calling Patty Burr at 376-2324 or Linda Voris at 788-2828.
Submit reunion information to the BH-FP via email at news@bolivarmonews.com.
