Revealing history

As construction and restoration crews have worked to help downtown Bolivar move forward following a Dec. 20 fire that damaged several storefronts along East Broadway Street, a sign uncovered in the work has served to bring local history back to the forefront.
Underneath the metal facade that lined several of the shared rooflines, the words “Dick Everett Realty” partially emerged Friday. Feb. 14.
According to his obituary, Richard E. “Dick” Everett operated the Dick Everett realty and insurance agencies in Bolivar, where he lived from 1946 until his death in November 1971.
Everett, a native of Springfield, was a local statesman and active member of the community, local historian Jack Glendenning recalled.
“He was a gentleman,” Glendenning said.
The two didn’t frequently cross paths, Glendenning said, but, when they did, the 92-year-old recalled his congeniality.
“He never wanted a fuss with anybody,” Glendenning said.
According to Everett’s obituary, he was a World War I veteran and member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He’d also been a charter member and past president of the Bolivar Kiwanis Club.
“He was at many of the local Christmas events,” Glendenning said. “I remember that he kept his affairs good and was very community-minded.”
Another local historian, Bill Bob Kallenbach, said he wasn’t certain how long Everett occupied the downtown space, but that, “he was in business a long while.”
“I remember him being an active salesman,” Kallenbach said.
Kallenbach said his wife, Judy, a former BH-FP editor, could date the business back to at least 1961.
According to his obituary, Everett previously owned the Old Springfield Planning and Milling Co. before relocating to Bolivar.
Everett wore an eyepatch, Kallenbach recalled.
“He sold real estate around town, and he was a good community worker who helped with Kiwanis Club,” Kallenbach said.
According to the Polk County Genealogical Society’s Susan Sparks, Everett’s building and others on that block date back to before 1912, she previously told the BH-FP.
In its history, Kallenbach said Everett’s office had housed several real estate businesses.
“It goes back a ways,” he said.
