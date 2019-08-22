The Bolivar Bowling Co. will host a ribbon cutting and open house at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
The business opened in 2018 and is owned by Bolivar locals Jeremie and Tara Akins.
Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Glow bowling is from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights.
For more information, call 429-9110 or visit The Bolivar Bowling Company on Facebook or at bolivarbowlingcompany.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.