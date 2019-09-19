Equestrians of Tennessee walking horses and foxtrotters came together at the Bolivar Saddle Club arena on Saturday, Sept. 16, to participate in the 14th annual Bill Maack Memorial Charity Horse Show.
Featuring riders in 21 classes, the event commemorated the legacy of Bill Maack, a renowned Polk County Tennessee walking horse trainer, whose children, Susie Graham and Mike Maack, were present to help run the ropes at the event.
The show first appeared in 2006, the year of Bill’s passing, under special circumstances, according to Susie.
“In 2006, one of our bigger organizations — the Midwest Trainers Association — had always had a three-day show prior to 2006,” Susie said.
That year, MTA decided to cancel their show in Bolivar, but the Bolivar Saddle Club still needed a show to fill space. Because of that, the president of MTA called Bill’s wife, Mae Maack, and asked if she’d like to have a memorial show for Bill, Susie said.
“(Bill) passed away in June, and we had the show in September, so we had zero time to work on it — maybe a month,” Susie said. “So we didn’t have very many sponsors lined up. We didn’t hardly have anything lined up.”
She said to put together a horse show, “you’ve got to order ribbons, you’ve got to get a judge, announcer, secure the grounds.”
“I mean, I hate to describe it as like planning a wedding, but you’ve got to get all your people in line, your venue,” she added.
But, she said, after they’ve done it for so long, they’ve secured lots of local sponsors and attendees. The show also allows room for charities to raise money, including the Bosom Buddies, who’ve attended the event for 10 years or more, according to Susie.
Susie noted she goes around the arena at the shows and tries to see everyone, many of whom knew Bill.
Missing from this year’s memorial show was Mae, who died in October 2017, and Jennifer Maack, Bill’s daughter who died from brain cancer in 2018, according to Susie.
“So we try to kind of include them in the memorial now,” Susie noted.
In total, their family features three generations of horse trainers and five generations of horse riders — five generations, at least, if stick horses are included, Susie joked.
A trainer’s legacy
Susie said since the 1950s, horses were a huge part of Bill’s life.
“He was very well-known, very respected, and I mean I think you can kind of tell that from the number of people that were there last night,” Susie said at her home, which is filled with horse-themed memorabilia, the day after the event.
She said Bill was on “all the boards of the horse associations. He was a charter member of the saddle club here, so he wasn’t just in it for the money. He was involved and cared about the horse.”
He met riders from across the country with his work, she said.
Susie explained going back even farther, though, Bill’s work in horse training can be traced back to his father, William Maack.
Bill’s son Mike, who inspected horses at the Saturday show and has also worked as a horse trainer, said William “could always work from the ground real good — what they call a ground man — and then dad done all the riding.”
“When they’d start breaking colts, Granddad would walk behind and drive them with a bridle on, just so they would get used to turning before they even put a saddle on them,” Susie described.
That dual-training went on until William died, Mike said. William always had a “good eye and notion about what they’d be doing, and what they’d do to fix it sometimes,” he added.
Bill exclusively trained Tennessee walking horses as his life’s career, Mike said.
“That’s how he raised all three of us kids — doing that for a living, no other job,” Mike noted.
Susie said when she was a kid, Bill would leave in the morning, be gone all day and come home around 5 p.m., like a regular job.
She said something notable for Bill was that he made horseshoes himself, while riders now typically have somebody do it for them.
Mike said Bill dominated the Polk County area as a trainer “for a long time.”
And even his ridership was impressive, too.
Mike said Bill showed horses at Bolivar Horse Show’s annual gaited horse show for “fifty years, I guess — or more, probably.”
In Bill’s fiftieth year, Mike said “he was going to show a horse, and it threw a shoe.”
Luckily, Mike said, “I had a horse where I was training. And he said — he never ever asked me for anything — ‘Mike, do you have a horse I could borrow?’. I just give him my horse that I was going to show in the championship class, and he won.”
Mike said that fulfilled Bill’s dream “a little bit.”
“Of course, you’d have sometimes — like a night like tonight — two or three shows to choose from you could go, different parts and different areas. It’s not like it is now,” he said.
Susie explained back in the day, it wasn’t uncommon to attend a Friday night horse show, get home at 2 a.m., unload the horses, sleep a little while and then load with a whole new set of horses for a show somewhere down the road the next day.
And during the days when Bill was a trainer, there were “huge turn-outs” for horse shows, which included multi-gaited horses, such as saddlebred and Arabian horses, though shows now typically only feature Tennessee walking horses and foxtrotters, Susie said.
Bill rode horses until 2005, but that’s only “when he quit riding,” she said.
“That doesn’t mean he quit going or quit telling us what to do,” Susie joked.
