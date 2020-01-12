Applications for the Riedesel Charitable Trust Scholarships, available to Fair Play High School seniors and graduates, are now available.
Renewal applications also are being accepted.
Forms and information for the scholarship can be picked up and handed in at the high school counselor's office. Information is also posted on the school's website. The deadline for turning in the application is April 1.
