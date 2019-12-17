Ringing in the season

Community Outreach Ministries’ Salvation Army red kettle campaign, which is set to continue through Christmas Eve, is just under halfway to the yearly goal.
According to COM director Micah Titterington, as of Wednesday, Dec. 11, bell ringers have rung in $13,737 of this year’s $30,000 goal at the four kettle sites in Bolivar — Walgreens, Walmart’s two entrances and Woods.
The red kettles have been a familiar sight in stores around America since 1891, according to a previous COM news release. COM has partnered with The Salvation Army locally in Polk County since 2014.
The release said most of the money raised through the campaign is used by COM to help local families with needs, such as rent, utilities, transportation, medication and more, throughout the year. Last year, COM assisted 301 families with emergency needs in Polk County, the release added.
Volunteers may sign up for times at bolivarcom.org/bellringing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.