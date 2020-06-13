Ringing the dinner bell

Polk County kids can benefit next month from a local summer feeding program at Cribbs Family Youth Park in Bolivar.
The park is at 410 W. Madison St.
Volunteers organized by the Polk County Health Center will serve lunches from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. weekdays from Monday, July 6, to Friday, July 24.
Meals are available to everyone under 18.
According to a news release from the health center, volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve the food.
“We have a great opportunity coming in July to help our community,” health center educator and public information officer Carol Bookhout said in the release.
Lunch preparation and cleanup will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at First Christian Church in Bolivar.
First Christian Church pastor Bill Nichols said he was happy to lend the church’s kitchen to the cause.
Many Polk Countians may not realize how prevalent food insecurity is, he said.
“I just think it’s our Christian duty and our duty as good neighbors to serve one another, to feed those who are hungry and to meet their needs,” he said.
Meals will be transported from the church to the park, where volunteers will be needed from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
For volunteers who represent local businesses or organizations, serving is a great way to help build relationships or share information, Bookhout said in the release.
She said in the release Polk County KLIFE has already agreed to serve meals Tuesdays.
“We would appreciate any time you can commit during the 20 days of summer lunch,” Bookhout said in the release. “If you can sign up for one day, 5 days, or anything in between, we will appreciate all you can offer.”
KLIFE director Ben Salmon said the program is important.
“Lots of kids are fed through summer school, but summer school runs out in July,” he said. “This is an opportunity to give students, kids and families food when they may not get food anywhere else. KLIFE is a youth ministry, so we want to fill people's physical needs and spiritual needs.”
Volunteering fits the organization’s mission, he said.
“We're called to love God and to love others,” he said. “This is a tangible way to do both. We’ve all got to work together as a community to serve the needs of the community.”
For more information on how to volunteer, contact Bookhout at 326-7250 or email carol.bookhout@polkcountyhealth.org.
“If you or your organization would like to volunteer, please let me know,” Bookhout said. “Or, if you know someone who might be interested, please send them my way.”
Nichols said volunteering is worthwhile.
“It’s good to volunteer to help serve people in the community,” he said. “This really helps kids.”
Other meals
Throughout the month of June, Community Outreach Ministries will provide boxes of groceries, dairy and produce to any family on a first-come-first-serve basis at Bolivar and Fair Play schools.
“There’s no income requirement,” COM executive director Micah Titterington said. “The qualifications are that if you want food, please come take some.”
Titterington said the food is provided through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that sources and freely provides produce and dairy products that would otherwise go to waste because of market issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This helps solve the problems of farmers and producers who are having a hard time getting their products into grocery stores and also helps people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic or are struggling for income,” he said.
In Bolivar, boxes are available from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays at COM.
In Fair Play, boxes are available around 9:30 a.m. Fridays at the cafeteria doors.
According to the district, it gave away 80 boxes of food Friday, June 5.
