Road to repair

Bryan Griffin’s county pickup bounces and splashes down East Buffalo Road.
The Polk County assistant public works director cuts his steering wheel left, and then right, to avoid the seemingly ever growing field of potholes and cracks in the roadway, which bypasses the square and connects South Springfield Avenue with Mo. 32.
The road exits the city limits and becomes the county’s responsibility west of South 132nd Road, also known as Sandy Lane.
Southern district commissioner Rex Austin, sitting in the passenger seat of Griffin’s truck, says both roads need serious work.
The county started its plan to resurface both roads this spring earlier this week.
Similar surface work was done last year to improve East 430th Road, also known as West Parkview Street, which connects Mo. 13 and Mo. 83 at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
“This is the lifeline to the town, that’s what I call it, just like the hospital road,” Austin says. “We took care of it. It gets top priority, too, and that’s what I'm looking at here.”
Austin says he had help from the Missouri Department of Transportation in conducting a traffic study on Buffalo Road, measuring the cars that pass over it each day.
The study shows about 1,100 cars use the road, he says.
“That’s a pretty good amount,” he says.
It’s also why Austin says fixing the road is a priority. There are similarly poor roads in the county, but none have the volume of traffic that Buffalo Road does.
“You’re going to get criticism, anything you do,” he says. “But, you’ve got 1,100 people trying to get in here to town to work or back home and, to me, that’s a priority.”
Austin points out that 18-wheeler drivers also sometimes end up on the road after their GPS units take them down it to bypass the square.
The street is home to a short, sloping curve right around the city limits, he says. Plans to resurface the road may also include straightening out the curve some, he says.
Though less trafficked, South 132nd Road is home to similar issues, he says.
“Here’s a case of not having a culvert,” he says, pointing to a spot on the street where water is flowing over the roadway after a recent rainstorm. “When it does fill up, it runs over the road and that wears it away.”
When it rains, it drains
The issue is a common one across the county, Austin says. New property owners may not prioritize placing culverts in their driveways, and no county ordinance exists to compel them to do so.
Commissioners spend a large part of their yearly road budgets on repairing ongoing issues instead of resurfacing roads, he says. Austin says he believes that, in the future, the county may need to ask taxpayers to approve a small tax to pay for more permanent fixes.
“You have situations where water is resting on the road because there are no culverts for it to flow downhill,” he says. “It builds up over the years. It hasn’t always been this way.”
Water steadily eats away at the roads, undoing the patching work county crews have labored on.
The commissioner says he’s hoping to get the word out about the county’s culvert issues.
“This thing should have been addressed years ago,” he says. “There should have been an ordinance that if you build a new facility, home or whatever, you’re going to have to come check with the commission about whether you need a culvert.”
Some driveways don’t, he says. Water generally flows away from those at the tops of hills. Others, though, pool the water and send it flowing across the roadway where it seeps into the lowest spots, forming deeper ruts and canyons.
East 480th Road, also known as Francka Road, runs west from Rt. U, and is one such case, he says.
The county had to temporarily shut down the road to repair spots where it caved in, Austin says. The project ended Friday, he told the BH-FP.
In the long term, he says he’s hoping to see county crews improve ditches on both sides of the road. The project also calls for stripping away the road’s surface before replacing it with hot mix.
“My plan is that we’re going to come out and tear up the worst sections of this road and take it back to gravel for a while,” he says.
Like other roads in the county, the issue will take time, patience and understanding from taxpayers about the decisions their elected officials are making with the limited money they have, he says.
“This whole problem, it’s not an overnight fix,” he says. “But, we can do it if we come together as a county.”
