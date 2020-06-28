Polk County crews will repair South 156th Road between East 470th Road and Rt. Y next week, according to southern district commissioner Rex Austin.
“We’re going to try to get on it as soon as we can,” Austin said.
The commissioner said the road will still be passable during the repairs.
He added that the county also has plans to overlay a portion of Buffalo Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.