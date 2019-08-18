Red hot bulls burned brighter than the heat and humidity Sunday night, Aug. 11, at the ninth annual Bob Hacker Memorial Buck Out at the Double H Ranch north of Bolivar.
Co-owner and announcer Matt Heneberg said about 300 people paid to enter, which doesn’t include kids under 5, who passed through the gate for free.
Henenberg said no cowboys lasted eight seconds riding the open category bulls.
In the junior field, Maverick Smith of Cabool took the winning ride, with Coby Anderson of Buffalo and Tate Pollmeier of Fort Scott, Kansas, tying for second and third.
“In the junior bulls, the boys did a good job covering some,” Henenberg said. “It was hot, but it was a pretty good show all the way around.”
Pollmeier wasn’t the only out-of-state contestant, with several others making the drive from Kansas, according to the entry sheet.
Henenberg said the event, which started in 2011, is able to draw contestants from far and wide in part because of the generous youth prize money contributions from sponsors.
“We’ve got so many kids that grew up riding sheep, calves and steers,” he said. “They’re older and now in the pro ranks, and they come back. They’ve grown up with us.”
After initially being called the Double H Buck Out, the rodeo was renamed in memory of local cowboy and rodeo legend Bob Hacker following his death in August 2012.
This year’s mutton busting saw Fisher Bray of Ava take the win, with Alec and Ayden Campbell of Clever tying for second and third.
Cash Holmes of Cassville won the calf riding, with Lane Murphy of Fort Scott, Kansas, second and Brenton Flood of Hurley third.
In the steer riding field, Braydon Flood of Hurley took the win, with Sparta’s Dayton Loula second and Crash Hevalow of Smithville third.
Kylie Hennigh of Walnut Grove won the 10-13 bareback steer category. Kolton Hughes of Grovespring won the 14-18 bareback steers.
Josh Ketchum of Bruner was the quickest in the 10-13 chute dogging, winning the event. Colten Roberts of Bruner was second and Madison Feuerborn of Marshfield was third.
In the 18-and-under chute dogging field, Weston Smith of Cabool wrestled his animal to the ground fastest, while Colten Leech of Billings earned second place. Hunter Atcheson of Sarcoxie took third.
Smith also won the open category chute dogging, besting Clay Clayman of Highlandville and Jerimiah Cline of Republic.
Speaking Tuesday, Aug. 13, Henenberg said there was still work to be done to clean up from the weekend. He said he’s thankful the event went off without any injuries.
“When you have one of those things it goes well if nobody got hurt,” he said. “The bulls bucked really hard, and nobody got hurt.”
