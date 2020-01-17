Rohrbach Services and Autism Awareness Polk County will host a pizza party and board game night at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at 220 S. Jackson St., Bolivar.
The event is open to anyone 15 to 25 years old, and parents are welcome to attend with their children.
Send RVSPs to Melissa Rohrbach at 619-1595 or Angel Haun at 501-9255.
