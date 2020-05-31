Room to grow

Polk County will soon be the home to a nearly-60,000-square-foot medical marijuana facility.
Flora Farms, a collaboration between two companies that were awarded state medical marijuana licenses last year — Erba Holdings of Joplin and BD Health Ventures of Springfield — has started construction on a cultivation and dispensary facility on Southwest 1300th Road near the Polk and St. Clair county line.
Both companies have experience in the medical marijuana market, Flora Farms spokesperson Matthan Black said via email.
“Both companies consist of investors, pharmaceutical experts and cannabis professionals,” he said. “After the licenses were awarded in December, our partners joined forces to become the largest cultivator and supplier of medical marijuana in Southwest Missouri with locations in Humansville, Neosho and Springfield.”
Polk County Northern District Commissioner Kyle Legan, whose jurisdiction includes the facility, declined to comment on the plans but did offer up at least one benefit of the new business.
“Now the sales tax from that facility, that is a good component of it,” he said. “I think we will receive some sales tax from it.”
The commission hasn’t passed any medical marijuana-related statutes, Legan said.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 1,163 companies applied to be medical marijuana dispensaries, including eight in Polk County. Of those eight, only BD Health received the nod.
State records show DHSS received 554 applications for 60 cultivation facility licenses, 415 applications for 86 manufacturing licenses and 17 applications for 10 testing lab licenses.
Erba’s license is for cultivation, Black said.
Black said the company’s collaborators chose its rural site north of Humansville for a reason.
According to the state, nearby Springfield has 11 licensed dispensaries. Branson has three. Joplin has four.
“The (Humansville) location lends itself to safety and security, as well as access to an untapped market,” Black said.
It also offers room to grow, he said.
Flora Farms’ dispensary will be 2,500 square feet, Black said. Its cultivation site will be “a 55,000-square-foot indoor grow operation.”
“Our licenses allow us to expand up to three times this size over the next year, depending on the statewide market and customer demand.”
The site represents a “significant investment,” he said, including “state-of-the-art security” and a “hands-on grow method.”
“Our cultivation facility will look more like a food-grade processing facility than a traditional farm,” he said.
Black declined to cite a total cost for the facility, which is set to hire an estimated 40 full-time employees.
“Flora Farms is making an investment of several million dollars into the Humansville facility,” he said. “We hope to see that investment pay off for our company and the people of Missouri.”
Waitin’ on the world to change
Where Flora Farms was able to successfully navigate the licensing application process, Tony Askins of Urbana said he wasn’t.
Askins, a Springfield native and a proponent of medical marijuana, looked at Bolivar as an untouched market for medical cannabis.
So, when the state opened the window for medical marijuana dispensaries to apply for licensing last year, Askins jumped at the opportunity. He and a business partner reached an agreement with Euphoria Dispensaries to franchise a dispensary in Bolivar.
The group picked out a storefront on South Springfield Avenue in January and began renovating it to be ready to go into business.
“We had everything in line, but they only gave out 192 licenses,” Askins said.
On Jan. 23, the state announced its successful applicants, awarding less than 200 licenses to become medical marijauan dispensaries.
Askins and his partners weren’t among them.
Neither were the city’s five other applicants — Cave State Retail LLC, which would have been at 2100 S. Maple Tree Lane, OWG II LLC at 900 E. San Martin St., Canna Bliss Holdings Inc. at 626 S. Springfield Ave., Relevium Marijuana Dispensary at 921 E. Broadway St. and Bolivar Beauty@Health Services at 1465 E. 455th Rd.
Askins said he took the setback in stride.
His shop, High Intentions, still opened earlier this month. For now, he said it just sells glassware, body jewelry and shirts. Everyone in town has been welcoming, he said.
He said his market exists online in tobacco users and also those who, like him, have their medical marijuana cards.
According to the DHSS, between 101 and 250 Polk Countians have medical marijuana cards.
It’s a viable market, he said, with 48 walk-ins his first week open.
But, he said he’s positive recreational marijuana use will become legal in Missouri.
When it does, he said he’ll again apply to become a dispensary.
“We’re getting ready for a market that doesn’t exist yet, but it’s coming,” he said. “It’s medically legal, but we weren’t able to get in that side of the industry because there’s not enough licensing. So, we have high hopes that when it becomes recreational, then we’ll have the opportunity to get into the industry at that point.”
Until then, Askins said he’s focused on building a presence in Bolivar and the surrounding area. If marijuana does become decriminalized, he said he wants to be the first place people think to go.
“People care more about who they buy from,” he said. “If you make a friend, you make a sale.”
