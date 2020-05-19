Jayden Lippincott, daughter of Tammy and Dwayne Lippincott, and Jackson Bowes, son of Amy and Mark Bowes, were named student Rotarians for April.
School activities in which Lippincott has participated include girls tennis and JAG. She plans to attend Mizzou and earn a bachelor’s degree before attending medical school to become a child psychiatrist.
Bowes has participated in track, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society and Interact club. He plans to attend Mizzou and pursue an engineering degree.
