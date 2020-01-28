Cooper Bushey, son of Amy and Matt Bushey, and Taylor Clayton, daughter of Keri and Mike Clayton, were named Rotary students for January.
School activities in which Bushey has participated include Ounce of Prevention, National Honor Society, basketball, baseball, Superfans and Freshman Mentors. He plans to attend Tulsa University, major in business administration and pursue a law degree.
School activities in which Clayton has participated include tennis, NHS, Interact, foreign language club, student council, Superfans, concert choir and A-plus tutoring. She plans to attend Truman State University, obtain a master’s in communication disorders and become a speech pathologist.
