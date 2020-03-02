The Bolivar Rotary Club is currently accepting subscriptions for its community flag tradition.
According to a news release, the organization’s service aims “to celebrate our country’s great heritage year-round through the traditional posting of U.S. flags throughout the Bolivar area.”
The tradition, the release said, began decades ago through the Bolivar Optimist Club, and “at the request of the Optimist Club, Rotary now has the honor of continuing this service for many decades to come.”
For an annual subscription of $40, a flag will be posted in front of subscribers’ businesses, residences or other locations of choice, weather permitting, on these seven dates in 2020: Saturday, May 17, Armed Services Day; Monday, May 25, Memorial Day; Sunday, June 14,Flag Day; Saturday, July 4, Independence Day; Friday, September 11, Patriot Day (9/11 remembrance); Wednesday, November 11, Veterans Day; and Monday, December 7, Pearl Harbor Day.
Subscriptions will begin on the first 2020 flag date for subscriptions received by Saturday, Feb. 29. Subscriptions can be paid by check or cash, along with the sign-up form available at BolivarRotary.club by clicking the “Donate Now” button.
Support of the flag program, “beyond the patriotic reasons, will support numerous projects in our community,” the release noted.
“During the past year, Rotary has given back to many local youth and charitable projects, has maintained John Playter Rotary Park and has organized the annual Celebration of Freedom on July 4,” the release said. “The club is entirely committed to serving the community and making Bolivar stronger now and in the future.”
For more information, email rotaryclub@bolivarmo.us.
