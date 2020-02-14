Bladen Hancock, son of Becky and Prentice Hancock, and Addison Martino, daughter of Amber and James Martino, have been named Rotary Students for the month of February.
School activities in which Hancock has participated include FFA, National Honor Society, football, track and Ounce of Prevention. He plans to major in business management and minor in finance and become a loan officer at a local bank.
School activities in which Martino has participated include tennis, Interact Club, yearbook, Superfans and freshman mentor. She plans to attend college in Columbia and major in international business.
(0) comments
