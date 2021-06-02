Rothdiener named R-1 Master Teacher

Bolivar High School teacher and coach Nathan Rothdiener was named the 2021 Master Teacher/Teacher of the Year during the Bolivar R-1 School District’s staff recognition service Tuesday, May 25.
The letter nominating Rothdiener, who has spent 15 years in the district, noted his dedication to his students.
“He is always looking for ways to relate to students better and better ways to present his instruction,” the letter read. “He is never satisfied with (the) status quo but is always looking for a new and better way to bring his subject and lessons more relatable than before. When Canvas came along, he was the first in our building to embrace it and spent countless hours figuring out the best ways to implement instruction for his students.”
The letter added “he is always so kind and genuine in how he makes students feel. He makes you feel like you are the most important person in the room.”
“Simply put, he makes students feel special, he’s inclusive and he holds nothing back when it comes to classroom instruction,” the letter noted. “He greets his students daily with high fives and fist bumps and when they sit down, they know that they are cared for and that he has their best interests at heart.”
Other teachers and staff members were recognized for their years of service, and Employee of the Year was awarded to Trish Brummell, a member of the special education team. The nomination letter described her as “dedicated to her job” and noted she “works well with a team and puts the needs of her students above her own.”
“Her job can be emotionally and physically draining, but she always shows up and gives every child her best, and the children she services are better for it,” the letter added. “Not only does she help her students, but she has also branched out to help her colleagues, by holding a workout class after school at BPS. She looks at her comrades as though they are family and gives of her talents to help them stay happy and healthy. She is a true team player.”
Since 1989, the Bolivar R-1 School District has recognized one teacher who has gone above and beyond to educate students.
Also recognized at Friday’s service were district employees celebrating five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of service, as well as retirees. Retirees honored included Karen Brown, Jackie Sharman, Cathy Butler, Sandy Schrader, Sandy Krueger, Jean Stiles, Todd Schrader and Tony Berry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.