BOYS: 5, Bolivar; 31, Fair Play
29, Cale Thiessen, Bolivar, 17:28.63; 32, Will McCraken, Bolivar, 17:33.67; 34, Codey Shuler, Fair Play, 17:34.73; 35, Ethan Billingslea, Bolivar, 17:34.99; 39, Tanner White, Bolivar, 17:41.99; 52, Brett Pollock, Bolivar, 17:52.24; 54, Blake Goodman, Bolivar, 17:53.95; 56, Zane Hull, Pleasant Hope, 17:54.11; 62, Hunter Davis, Bolivar, 18:02.19; 73, Bo Davis, Bolivar, 18:12.37; 186, Travis Buckner, Fair Play, 20:15.04; 225, Noah Sherrer, Pleasant Hope, 20:52.80; 234, Gavin Crawford, Pleasant Hope, 21:04.34; 259, Spencer Chance, Fair Play, 21:33.21; 313, Landon Wright, Fair Play, 24:21.60; 332, Colby Durst, Fair Play, 25:23.84; 339, Nathaniel Lyon, Humansville, 26:17.52.
GIRLS: 8, Bolivar
12, Cora Stimpson, Bolivar, 20:13.75; 14, Emily Bandy, Bolivar, 20:32.35; 53, London Wilson, Bolivar, 22:22.11; 71, Kaylee Foster, Fair Play, 23:02.48; 92, Shaylee Goodman, Bolivar, 23:44.61; 114, McKenzie Noot, Bolivar, 24:16.47; 127, Jocelyn Lane, Bolivar, 24:43.63; 163, Kaytee Taylor, Bolivar, 25:51.53; 211, Tabitha Davis, Humansville, 30:11.70; 231, Bailey Willard, Humansville, 36:05.40
Fellows Lake 5000 results
BOYS
6, Shuler, Fair Play, 18:20; 10, Victor Duchsherer, MCE, 18:53; 13, Gavin Duchsherer, MCE, 19:14; 32, Buckner, Fair Play, 20:45; 51, Chance, Fair Play, 22:09; 62, Durst, Fair Play, 22:46; 82, Wright, Fair Play, 24:51.
GIRLS
9, Foster, Fair Play, 24:03; 19, Libby Painter, MCE, 25:21; 35, Hanna Williams, MCE, 27:41
