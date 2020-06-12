Hebrews chapter 12 states, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders … And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus … For the joy set before him he endured the cross … Consider him who endured such opposition … so that you will not grow weary and lose heart.” (NIV)
When we choose to follow Jesus, we each begin our own individual race. Salvation is the starting line, and passing from this life to our heavenly reward is the finish line.
This race is a marathon, not a 40-yard dash. We are to “run with perseverance.”
To effectively run, you have to remain focused as there are many distractions from your race.
You have to run your race — not anyone else's. The writer of Hebrews states, “the race marked out for us.” God has given each one of us our own individual course and track; we are responsible for our individual race.
Don't waste your time focusing on other people's race. Don't get discouraged by those who appear to be ahead of you or listen to the negative naysayers who sit in the stands critiquing the race you are running that they chose not to enter!
I love cycling, and a few years ago I entered the annual “Wild Azalea Trail Challenge.” This is a 36-mile single-track trail bike race through the national forest in central Louisiana.
Race day was the coldest day of the year with the trail covered in ice. At the halfway point in the race, I came to the sag stop where a tent provided warmth and snacks. I had the option of finishing the race or taking a shortcut back to my car and getting out of this terrible, freezing experience.
I briefly entertained this option but came to the decision that I wanted to finish this race, even if I was the last person to cross the finish line. I plodded forward up and down each hill, mile after mile.
As I climbed the final hill alone, I heard people cheering and music playing. It dawned on me they were cheering for me! They were a “great cloud of witnesses” that I personally didn’t know, and they were cheering for me!
As I crossed the finish line alone, a man placed a medallion around my neck and said, “Congratulations sir, this is quite an accomplishment.” I am forever grateful that I didn’t drop out of my race. Five hours and 20 minutes after the starting gun, I finally finished; I wasn’t first or last, but I finished my race!
I encourage you to “not grow weary and lose heart" in your race. Keep pedaling, one crank at a time, with your eyes focused on Jesus, who is at the finish line cheering for you to finish your race.
From my heart to yours ...
Hutson L. Goza is the pastor of Bolivar First Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.