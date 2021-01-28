A free running and racewalking clinic featuring former world-ranked ultramarathoner and racewalker Viisha Sedlak will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Hibbett Sports in Bolivar.
The store is next to Westlake Ace Hardware.
All levels of fitness are welcome at the clinic, including those interested in trying the sport of racewalking for the first time.
The clinic will include posture evaluation and correction and a discussion on weight loss through walking, along with a focus on proper walking and running form.
Sedlak is a Bolivar resident and former member of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field team.
For more information, email viishasedlak@gmail.com.
