Salter claims first win

Kevin Salter made his first appearance of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland a winning one on Saturday, July 25, holding off track points leader Derek Brown to capture the Street Stocks feature. The Batesville, Arkansas, driver beat Brown by a car length in the headliner of the weekly racing series.
According to a Lucas Oil news release, Salter's official winning margin was .126 seconds. For the win, he picked up $750.
Salter said in the release it was the third time he had raced at Lucas Oil Speedway.
"It sure is nice to come up here and race. We always enjoy it," Salter said in the release. "I'm just proud to win one here at such a nice track."
Salter repelled numerous challenges from Brown during the race’s closing laps, including one more push in the final turn of the final lap as Brown worked the low side.
“I knew it was going to be tough,” he said in the release. “He was running a good line around the bottom.
Cox scores first late model win
Tucker Cox, 20, of Jefferson City also earned his first Lucas Oil Speedway feature victory Saturday, leading all the way to take home the ULMA late model trophy.
“I felt like we could have won the last two or three weeks, but everything fell our way tonight, and it was awesome,” he said in the release.
Cox started on the pole and sprinted to a 1.3-second lead over third-starting Kaeden Cornell by lap 10.
After a caution, Cox held on by a car length to beat Cornell with Daniel Walker third.
Reed earns third USRA mod win
Season points leader Robbie Reed of Mexico, Missouri, took command midway through the race and went on to grab his third modified victory of the season Saturday
Reed finished .928 seconds in front of runner-up Chase Domer.
"It was a nice track," Reed said in the release. "It's always fun coming down here and running."
After a caution flag, Reed had a flawless restart and cruised from there with Domer about six car lengths behind at the finish. Tracy Wolf started eighth and finished third, with Phillips fourth. Rusty Skaggs, who started 10th, wound up fifth.
Kris Jackson rolls in B-mod feature
Reigning USRA B-mod national champion Kris Jackson of Lebanon strengthened his hold on the track points lead with a flag-to-flag victory in the USRA B-mod main event Saturday. It was his second win in 2020 at Lucas Oil Speedway.
"We've got our new car rolling pretty good now," Jackson said in the release. "This is the best race track, in my personal opinion, that I've been on all year. This is awesome. Many hats off to these guys who put in a lot of hard work."
Up next
The Kentucky Drag Boat Association Show-Me Shootout will be Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1-2. Qualifying sessions are tentatively scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Eliminations are 9 a.m. Sunday.
Fan Appreciation Night is also Saturday, featuring races on the dirt track.
The USRA modifieds will be featured with a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. The Show-Me Vintage Racing Club Cars also will be on hand as guest class.
For more information, call 282-5984 or email nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.