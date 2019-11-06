Calling all veterans

For the second year in a row, the BH-FP wants to honor those who served in a special way this Veterans Day — on the front page.

The newspaper is seeking photos of Polk County heroes to be published on Page 1A of the Saturday, Nov. 9, issue.

Photos may be current or from days of service and should be sent by email to news@bolivarmonews.com, submitted via Facebook or dropped by the newspaper office at 335 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar.

Include the veteran’s name, current city, branch of service, rank and years of service.

The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.