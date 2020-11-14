Calling all kids! Santa Claus needs letters from you!
The Bolivar Herald-Free Press will publish letters to Santa in the Wednesday, Dec. 23, edition.
Letters can be sent to the newspaper by email to news@bolivarmonews.com, mailed to PO Box 330, Bolivar MO 65613 or brought to the office at 335 S. Springfield Ave.
Letters should be signed and received no later than 5 p.m. Friday, D
