The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program at Lucas Oil Speedway was canceled for the Saturday, July 10, event.
According to a speedway news release, the Titans B-Mod Series had been scheduled to headline the action with a $1,000-to-win main event.
Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said in the release Saturday night’s scheduled event was canceled due to “heavy rain saturating the speedway” as well as “the threat for additional heavy rain and potential for severe weather.”
"The safety of our race teams and spectators is a top priority and we believe that canceling is the right call,” he said. “We look forward to seeing everyone next week for the CMH Diamond Nationals.”
Racing resumes July 17
Racing action resumes at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, July 17, with the 15th annual CMH Diamond Nationals, featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models chasing a $15,000 winner's share plus a diamond ring that goes with it.
Also on the program will be the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds $1,000-to-win and O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars $750-to-win.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.