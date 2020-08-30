Shai Turner said she couldn’t imagine her children being abducted as part of a trafficking ring.
“I don’t know how I would react to them being taken or knowing that they were sold,” she said.
On Saturday, Aug. 22, Turner organized a rally in front of Bolivar’s Woods Supermarket to bring awareness to child trafficking.
Turner said she felt inspired to organize the rally after reading about child trafficking online, including about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Eptstein.
“If it’s not my kids, it's somebody else's kids,” she said. “You read about just everything going on in the world right now, and we want to address it locally so it will spread outward. Really what got people going online was the Epstein stuff.”
According to the FBI, a 2002 study found of the 797,500 people under 18 reported missing in a one-year period, a majority were family abductions.
Overstaying a visit with a noncustodial parent could qualify as a family abduction.
According to Slate, 203,900 were family abductions, 58,200 were nonfamily abductions, and only 115 were “stereotypical kidnappings,” defined as “a nonfamily abduction perpetrated by a slight acquaintance or stranger in which a child is detained overnight, transported at least 50 miles, held for ransom or abducted with the intent to keep the child permanently, or killed.”
“Some individuals get entered into the database multiple times after disappearing on different occasions, resulting in potentially misleading numbers,” the article stated.
On Saturday, Turner said her motivations were to help raise awareness.
“We just want to do our part to get our community going,” she said.
