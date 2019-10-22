Five Southwest Baptist University alumni were honored with special awards as the university started its homecoming celebration with Honors Chapel on Friday, Oct. 18.
“The alumni receiving the Life Service Awards today are people whose lives exemplify SBU ideals,” President Eric Turner said in a university news release.
Four alumni — Russell Ford, David Hilderbrand, Gary Longenecker and Glenn Miller — received the university’s Life Service award, while one — Elizabeth Mitchell Pace — was presented with the Edwin Lightfoot Distinguished Alumni Award.
According to the release, the honor recognizes an alumnus or alumna who demonstrates “leadership in the university, dedication to the education and welfare of youth and demonstrated support for SBU.”
The qualities were demonstrated by the award’s namesake, the late Edwin Lightfoot, who graduated from SBU in 1940, the release stated.
Elizabeth Mitchell Pace
According to the release, Pace taught in the Bolivar R-1 School District for 35 years and was a member and officer of the Parent Teacher Association, the Classroom Teacher Association and the Lakes Country Council of the International Reading Association.
She serves the Bolivar community as a member of the service organization Bolivar Twenty Club and as a supporter of the Exodus House and House of Hope.
Pace earned her Associate of Arts from Southwest Baptist College in 1959, her Bachelor of Science from Baylor University in 1962 and her Master of Science in education from Missouri State University in 1981.
Russell Ford
Ford was a member of Southwest Baptist College’s first four-year graduating class, earning a Bachelor of Arts in education, majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry, the release said. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 to 1970, which included a 13-month tour of duty in Vietnam. Ford has also received several awards and honors, including the Navy Commendation Medal.
He and his wife, Barbara, have two adult children, Mark and Sharida Green, and are members of Go Church in Ridgefield, Washington.
David Hilderbrand
The release said Hilderbrand earned his Bachelor of Arts in mathematics from SWBC in 1967 and taught chemistry at South Dakota State University from 1974 to 2004. He currently is professor emeritus of chemistry and dean emeritus of the Graduate School at SDSU.
At SWBC, Hilderbrand was president of the Student Association, a two-time nominee for Mr. Southwest, selected Most Likely to Succeed, a dorm counselor, chemistry lab assistant and a member of SWBC’s first four-year graduating class. Hilderbrand and his wife, Julie, have two adult sons, Grant and Lucas.
Gary Longenecker
Longenecker is the senior pastor at Harmony Baptist Church in Rogersville, where he serves on several committees, the release said.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts from SWBC in 1971 and an honorary doctorate from SBU in 2008. He is the director and founder of Kingdom Sports Products, which developed the “Ball of Many Colors” — a soccer ball that helps spread the Gospel throughout the world.
Longenecker and his wife, Mary, have two children, Mark and Jill.
Glenn Miller
The release said Miller earned his associate’s degree in general education from SWBC in 1981, a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Missouri in Kansas City and a Doctor of Educational Ministry from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
According to the release, Miller founded the Institute for Church Management in 2004, creating a 10-course curriculum for improved church/nonprofit administration. He and his wife, Kimberly, have four children and six grandchildren.
