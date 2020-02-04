Southwest Baptist University has announced its spring chapel schedule.
The university, in a news release, invited students, employees and the community to the services, which take place weekly at 10 a.m. on campus in Pike Auditorium through Wednesday, May 6.
The focus for the semester is “Knowing: What we believe and why it matters.”
• Monday, Feb. 3: George Ashley will be the featured speaker.
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Jordan (Jordan Faith) Ndam, Christian rap artist, will lead praise and worship.
• Monday, Feb. 10: D and Chi, contemporary Christian artists from Nashville, will present their music.
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Daniel Ogunyemi, a 2015 SBU graduate and volunteer coordinator with CASA of Southwest Missouri, and his wife will discuss what it is like to be a young married, Christian couple.
• Monday, Feb. 17: T.J. Appleby, pastor of Sanctuary of Praise in Springfield, will be the featured speaker.
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Carlos Smith, pastor of The Journey-Hanley Road in St. Louis, will be the featured speaker.
• Monday, Feb. 24: The Jason Waller Band, contemporary Christian artists and worship leader from Kansas, will lead praise and worship.
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Joy Ike, a contemporary Christian artist and songwriter, will lead praise and worship.
• Monday, March 2: Founders’ Day is an annual time set aside to remember SBU’s founding. Honorary doctorates also will be awarded to recognize outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to society and to Kingdom work.
• Wednesday, March 4 through Wednesday, March 11 — Global Connections Week: On March 4 and March 9, hear about ministry projects through SBU’s Center for Global Connections. The CGC will introduce Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 mission projects. On March 5, Global Fest will have displays, ethnic food and clothing representing CGC ministry projects, and will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the Student Union.
• Wednesday, March 11: Commissioning of the Spring mission teams.
• Monday, March 23: Andy Gullahorn, contemporary Christian artist, will lead praise and worship.
• Wednesday, March 25: Heather Pruitt, a 2014 SBU graduate, will talk about prayer.
• Monday, March 30: Carry the Love, contemporary Christian band, will lead praise and worship.
• Wednesday, April 1: Kelly Rehm, assistant director for SBU’s Center for Global Connections, will present “What is Faith?”
• Monday, April 6: David Smart, of The Pic and Bow, will present a contemplative Easter worship.
• Wednesday, April 8: Bill Gandy, collegiate pastor at the United States Air Force Academy, will be the featured speaker.
• Monday, April 13: Pamela Alderman, visual artist, will present the message through her work.
• Wednesday, April 15: Allison Langford, vice president for strategic planning and initiatives at SBU, will be the featured speaker.
• Monday, April 20: September Penn, a Gospel and Christian recording artist and songwriter, will lead praise and worship.
• Monday, April 27: At-Risk Ministries will present “Can My Career Be Part of God’s Kingdom?”
• Wednesday, April 29: Diana Gallamore, director of SBU’s Center for Global Connections and Travel Stewardship, will be speaking on the hope we have in Christ and how it affects our daily lives.
• Monday, May 4: Academic achievements of outstanding students from each department will be recognized at the special annual Honors Chapel service.
• Wednesday May 6: Students will be commissioned for global projects through the Center for Global Connections at this service featuring worship with Zack Atchley and Nate Jones.
For more information, contact Kurt Caddy, director of University Ministries, at 328-1902 or kcaddy@SBUniv.edu.
