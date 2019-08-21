Southwest Baptist University welcomes students, staff and the community to fall semester chapel services, which take place weekly at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in Pike Auditorium.
Services run through Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The focus for the coming school year is “KNOWING: What we believe and why it matters,” according to an SBU news release.
Wednesday, Aug. 21: Convocation is the formal beginning of the academic year and a time to focus on traditions that have become a part of SBU.
Monday, Aug. 26: Zach Manis, professor of philosophy and theology at SBU, will discuss “What is sin?”
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Duke Jones, professor of Christian education at SBU, will present “What is the Good News?”
Wednesday, Sept. 4: The Center for Global Connections (CGC) will introduce students who will be going on global projects during the 2019 Fall semester, as well as the 2020 January and Spring terms, as part of Global Connections Week.
Monday, Sept. 9: The CGC will introduce teams going on global projects for the 2020 Summer term. On Tuesday, Sept. 10, students can attend Global Fest in the Goodson Student Union to learn more about the CGC’s ministry opportunities.
Wednesday, Sept. 11: The CGC will highlight student testimonies with an opportunity for worship. The CGC also will present its Nations Award to one SBU staff member and one SBU alum for making a significant impact in missions and to the department.
Monday, Sept. 16: Jodi Meadows, director of the Gordon & Judy Dutile Honors Program and assistant professor of University Studies, will discuss “Why do we need self-care?”
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Jason Waller, a contemporary Christian artist and worship leader from Texas, will lead praise and worship.
Monday, Sept. 23: Alina Aisina will share how receiving a shoebox from Operation Christmas Child was an encouragement to her, and how students can get involved.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Kevin Schriver, dean of SBU’s College of Education and Social Sciences, will present “How do we deal with disappointment?”
Monday, Sept. 30: Jennifer Tracy, inspirational speaker, author and advocate, will talk about Suicide Prevention Month.
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Allison Langford, vice president for strategic planning and initiatives, will present “Why do we need to forgive?”
Monday, Oct. 7: Reece Tabor, admissions counselor at SBU, will present “What is the Good News?”
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Levi Fox, director of institutional effectiveness at SBU, will lead praise and worship.
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Homecoming Spirit Chapel is part of the SBU dorm competition, taking place during Homecoming week.
Friday, Oct. 18: Homecoming festivities continue with Honors Chapel, when select alumni are honored for living lives of service.
Monday, Oct. 21: John Lynch, speaker and communicator with Trueface ministries, will be featured. Lynch also will speak at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21-22 in Meyer Recital Hall.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: John Lynch, speaker and communicator with Trueface ministries, will be featured.
Monday, Oct. 28: Jay Smith, president and bridger professor of theology and ethics at Yellowstone Theological Institute, will present “Who is God the Father?”
Wednesday, Oct. 30: John Avant, director and president of the Life Action Division of Life Action Ministries, will discuss “Who is Jesus?”
Monday, Nov. 4: Kelly Malone, director of global education and professor of Christian ministry and intercultural studies at SBU, will present “Who is the Holy Spirit?”
Wednesday, Nov. 6: Kurt Caddy, director of University Ministries at SBU, will discuss “What does it mean to be saved?”
Monday, Nov. 11: Mikel Flanders, area director of the Heart of the Ozarks Fellowship of Christian Athletes, will be the featured speaker.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: Aaron Strumpel, contemporary Christian artist, will share his music. Strumpel also will conduct a songwriters’ workshop at 4 p.m., and a concert at 7 p.m. in the Goodson Student Union.
Monday, Nov. 18: Bill DuVall, assistant professor of psychology at SBU, will present “Don’t worry… Be angry.”
Wednesday, Nov. 29: Jodi Meadows, director of Dutile Honors Program and assistant professor of University Studies, will lead praise and worship.
Monday, Dec. 2: Higher Ground, SBU’s contemporary Christian worship ensemble, will lead praise and worship.
Wednesday, Dec. 4: Students will be commissioned for global projects through the Center for Global Connections at this service featuring worship with Zack Atchley and Nate Jones.
Wednesday, Dec. 9: This is an encore performance of the annual Festival of Christmas concert.
