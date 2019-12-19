Two Southwest Baptist University track and field athletes were recognized with conference honors last week following the team’s first meet.
Meleah Ridenour and Tahje Tolliver were both named Great Lakes Valley Conference field athletes of the week.
The two are the first SBU students to receive the awards, as SBU joined the GLVC as a full-time member this season.
Ridenour has competed in the pentathlon, high jump and triple jump and currently ranks among the top five nationally in each event.
Tolliver was recognized for his performance in the triple jump. He currently ranks sixth in the nation in the event.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Southwest Baptist University women’s basketball faced two international opponents Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 16-17, taking part in a pair of games in Puerto Rico.
SBU played the University of Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras Monday and the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez Tuesday. Neither score was available by press time.
The Lady Bearcats next open conference play against McKendree University on Thursday, Jan. 2, in Lebanon, Illinois.
