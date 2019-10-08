Southwest Baptist University’s community concert series will kick off its 2019-2020 season with Susan Ruggiero-Mezzadri at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in Meyer Recital Hall.
The concert is free to the public.
Ruggiero-Mezzadri, a soprano, was Louisiana’s Shreveport Opera Singer of the Year and a MET-regional finalist in 2007 and 2009, SBU said via a news release. She has had lead roles in the Natchez Festival, Mississippi Opera, Opera South, Kentucky Opera, Opera Louisiane and has been a Tanglewood Fellow.
The release said Ruggiero-Mezzadri received her M.M. at the University of Michigan and a D.M.A. at Louisiana State University. She currently teaches at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Other artists scheduled to appear as part of the series include pianists Joshua Pifer and Jonathan Sokasits, as well as tuba player Thomas Stein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.