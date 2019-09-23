Bolivar will play host to nationally and internationally known musicians beginning next month.
The Southwest Baptist University Department of Music has announced the second season of its community concert series and the William and Kathy Brown Guest Artist Series. Both are set to bring national and international guest performers to the SBU and Bolivar communities for the 2019-2020 season, according to an SBU news release.
The concert series, which opens with Susan Ruggiero-Mezzadri at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, will be in Meyer Recital Hall on the SBU campus and is free to the public.
“Last year, the SBU Community Concert Series picked up where Bolivar Live on Stage left off in providing exceptional concerts by national and international artists,” SBU College of Music, Arts, and Letters dean and music professor Jeff Waters said in the release. “We are excited for what year two will bring to our community.”
Ruggiero-Mezzadri, a soprano, was Louisiana’s Shreveport Opera Singer of the Year and a MET-regional finalist in 2007 and 2009, the release said. She has had lead roles in the Natchez Festival, Mississippi Opera, Opera South, Kentucky Opera, Opera Louisiane and has been a Tanglewood Fellow.
The release said Ruggiero-Mezzadri received her M.M. at the University of Michigan and a D.M.A. at Louisiana State University. She currently teaches at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Other artists scheduled to appear as part of the series include pianists Joshua Pifer and Jonathan Sokasits, as well as tuba player Thomas Stein.
The William and Kathy Brown Guest Artist Series, the release said, which was started several years ago through the support of Bill and Kathy Brown, will present Joyce McCall, “an internationally recognized scholar on diversity in music education,” on Feb. 8.
The public is invited to attend these free concerts and is encouraged to attend a reception in the Meyer Recital Hall lobby after each event, the release added.
The university also seeks support for the series, as well as SBU music scholarships, through donations, the release noted.
Three levels of support are available: $1,000+ — Partner, $500-$999 — Sustainer and $250-$499 — Friend.
The release said half of the funds from each sponsor will go to music scholarships, and the other half to supporting the series itself. Sponsors will be recognized in the programs and at the concert.
“This series provides a wonderful opportunity to spend a special evening with friends and family in our community while enjoying world-class music and supporting future music leaders,” SBU associate music professor Robert Carney said in the release.
For more information about the concert series, contact Carney at 328-1644 or rcarney@SBUniv.edu.
