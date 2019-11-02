The SBU Community Concert Series will welcome pianist Joshua Pifer in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in Meyer Recital Hall on the Bolivar campus of Southwest Baptist University.
Pifer will perform works by Scarlatti, Mozart, Corigliano, Piazzolla and Tcherepnin.
Praised for his “sensitivity, color, and depth in performance,” Pifer has appeared in concert in countries on three continents as well as 22 states in the U.S., according to an SBU news release. His first CD, “Alexander Tcherepnin My Favorite Piano Works” — released by Puros Records and co-produced with Chandler Bridges, a Grammy award winning recording engineer — was praised as “full of intensity and commitment” and “brilliant and original,” the release said.
The release noted Pifer is the founding member of several chamber music ensembles: Plains2 with Matthew Wood, trombone; The Duo Echo with Jennifer Pifer, oboe; and The Oto Trio with Eleanor Pifer, violin, and Chikuen Kato, Japanese artist.
Pifer currently serves as president for the Alabama Music Teachers Association and is a strong advocate for increasing professional music opportunities for collegiate students, the release stated. Pifer regularly presents lectures, clinics and performances at professional conferences.
Pifer is assistant professor of piano and keyboard area head at Valdosta State University, the release added. During the summer months, he serves as piano faculty at Blue Lake Fine Arts Festival. Prior coming to Valdosta State University, he served at Auburn University, Florida State University, Wittenberg University and the Orfeo Music Festival in Vipiteno, Italy.
The public is invited to attend the free recital and a reception in the Meyer Recital Hall lobby after the performance, as well as to support SBU Music students through donations for music scholarships.
Other artists scheduled to appear as part of the SBU Community Concert Series include Thomas Stein and Jonathan Sokasits. The William and Kathy Brown Guest Artist Series will present Joyce McCall in February 2020, the release added.
For more information about the concert series, contact Robert Carney, associate professor of music at SBU, at 328-1644 or rcarney@SBUniv.edu.
