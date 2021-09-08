SBU dismisses civil petition to amend articles

Following a special session late last month, Southwest Baptist University’s board of trustees voted to dismiss its civil petition to seek approval for its amended articles of incorporation.
According to court documents, SBU’s attorney Daniel Wooten filed paperwork in Polk County Circuit Court to voluntarily dismiss the petition without prejudice on Friday, Aug. 27.
Because the petition was dismissed without prejudice, SBU could choose to file it again in the future.
SBU provided the BH-FP with a statement from Eddie Bumpers, chair of SBU’s board of trustees, released to university employees Friday, Aug. 27.
Bumpers said the board met in a special session on Wednesday, Aug. 25, “to continue conversations around information received from the Higher Learning Commission’s report from the focused visit in May.”
In the special session, the board voted to dismiss the pending petition for amended article of incorporation, Bumpers stated.
“Not moving forward with the proceeding to amend the articles at this time gives us the opportunity to ensure that the articles and the adoption process are in alignment with Higher Learning Commission policies,” Bumpers said. “This move does not change SBU’s mission as a conservative Christian institution.”
Bumpers stated the board of trustees and SBU continues to communicate with the Missouri Baptist Convention executive board throughout the process, adding the university is “thankful for their support.”
Rob Phillips, director of ministry support and apologetics for the Missouri Baptist Convention, said “messengers from MBC-affiliated churches across the state elect all the trustees of SBU and have done so for decades.”
“Nothing is new,” Phillips said. “The task of Missouri Baptists now is to encourage trustees to fulfill their fiduciary duties.”
He said Bumpers and his fellow trustees “are doing so with great earnestness and credibility.”
“The MBC does not wish to control or be engaged in the inner workings of any of our three higher education institutions (Missouri Baptist University and Hannibal-LaGrange University being the other two),” Phillips said. “SBU is an autonomous corporation. Its trustees and administration have the responsibility for developing a culture of learning and a mission to advance that learning in the context of a biblical worldview.”
In other action during the special session, the board voted to reorganize the university’s employee policies and personnel committee, Bumpers stated.
“This action will necessitate new committee membership being named at a future meeting,” he said.
Per Bumpers, the board also unanimously accepted the vice-chair's resignation from the board of trustees.
Kyle Lee was the vice-chair, per previous coverage.
In a statement to the BH-FP, Lee said he is “thankful for the renewed commitment to a biblical worldview that SBU has seen over the last few years and for the opportunity to have served on the SBU board.”
Lee said he resigned from the board because “at this time, I believed it was the best decision for my family.”
Both Phillips and Lee mentioned SBU’s newly elected president, Rick Melson, in their statements.
“I do want to add that I could not be happier with the new president, Dr. Rick Melson, coming to lead the university,” Lee said. “I believe he will lead SBU into continued and even greater success for the good of each student, staff, faculty and the community at large, for the glory of God!”
Phillips said Missouri Baptists are excited to welcome Melson and his family “to the task of fulfilling the SBU mission: ‘A Christ-centered, caring academic community preparing students to be servant leaders in a global society.’”
Background of the case
Per previous coverage, in a July hearing, 30th Circuit Court Judge Michael O’Brien Hendrickson recently sustained two motions to intervene in SBU’s petition — one filed by Bolivar resident Donald R. Jump, an SBU alumni and former trustee, and one filed by John Doe and Jane Doe, an SBU faculty member and student.
Jump “adequately claimed an interest” related to approval of the amendment of SBU’s articles, noting the “disposition of it may impair or impede his ability to protect that interest which is not adequately represented by existing parties,” per the court record.
The court record states Hendrickson sustained the motion filed by the Does, who “sufficiently alleged standing,” for similar reasons.
On Friday, Feb. 12, SBU and three members of its board of trustees — Bumpers, Lee and board secretary Cheryl Mayfield — filed the civil petition in Polk County Circuit Court to amend SBU’s articles of association.
Soon thereafter, attorneys for Jump, the faculty member and the student filed their own motions to intervene in an effort to stop the approval of the new governing documents, per previous coverage.
SBU’s articles of association were last amended in 1994.
The proposed amended articles were adopted by SBU’s board of trustees in September 2020 and by the Missouri Baptist Convention the following month, per the document.
The document addressed multiple issues, including the election of trustees by the MBC and the board’s duties.
The articles also named the convention as the sole corporate member, further describing MBC as having a relationship of “oversight and accountability with SBU.”
Per the articles, SBU and its trustees also have a “fiduciary relationship to the Missouri Baptist Convention” in perpetuity.
“Nothing in this section or these articles or the university bylaws or the governing documents of the MBC shall be construed to mean that the Missouri Baptist Convention shall have the right to make unilateral changes to the governing documents of Southwest Baptist University without approval by the SBU board,” the amended articles stated. “... MBC shall not have unilateral authority to transfer assets of the university, nor to dissolve the university.”
Jump’s motion to intervene stated SBU’s amended articles were “not lawful and do not contribute to the public usefulness of the institution.” He also raised concerns about SBU’s continued accreditation under the Higher Learning Commission.
Jump stated the trustees breached their fiduciary duties to preserve the university’s assets and “the duty of loyalty to place the interests of SBU above all others.”
He said by making the MBC the university’s “sole corporate member,” SBU is giving the convention control of its assets and sealing the convention’s ability to nominate and elect board members.
On Friday, March 5, another motion to intervene was filed on behalf of an anonymous faculty member and student, per previous coverage.
Echoing Jump’s motion, the faculty member and student said the amended articles represented “an unlawful effort by the Missouri Baptist Convention to seize absolute control over all assets of SBU — including the campus itself, much of which was purchased for SBU by the Bolivar community,” per the motion.
In further court documents, SBU’s attorney Daniel Wooten argued against the motions to intervene, stating SBU is a “nonprofit corporation created for benevolent purposes,” which would allow the university to amend its charter through the circuit court and by following required proceedings.
As of press time Tuesday, SBU remained fully accredited with the Higher Learning Commission.
The commission conducted a focused visit at the university Monday, May 3, per the commission’s website. The commission determines SBU’s accreditation status.
Steve Kauffman, public information officer with the HLC, previously told the BH-FP the commission “has very limited information” it can release about the visit. He said the commission does not release reports to the public.
“The process of review and evaluation after a site visit can take several months,” Kauffman said.
