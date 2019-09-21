John Leland met James Madison under an Oak tree in Orange County, Virginia, in 1788.
Leland had something Madison wanted — the support of Baptists.
That meeting, and the exchange under the tree, is a large part of why the U.S. Constitution has a Bill of Rights, according to Jon Whitehead, a Kansas City attorney and guest speaker at SBU’s Constitution Day lecture Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Whitehead, an SBU and Harvard Law School graduate, previously litigated on the 2017 U.S. Supreme Court case Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia Inc. v. Comer.
Constitution Day marks the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution in 1787 and also means an opportunity to learn, SBU professor Coyle Neal told the BH-FP via email following the event.
“It's worth taking time to think and learn about our governing document,” he said.
But finishing the document meant approval from delegates, elected by each state, Whitehead told a gathered group of students and faculty at SBU’s McClelland Dining Hall.
Madison had been a staunch supporter of the Constitution, Whitehead said, after the new nation saw numerous struggles under the Articles of Confederation, its governing document at the time.
“Almost from the beginning, it was clear that the Articles of Confederation were too weak,” Whitehead said. “There wasn’t enough power to have a national government. It couldn't tax, and it couldn’t resolve disputes between states.”
Whitehead said a farmer-led revolution showcased the government’s inability to defend people and property, leading figures realized more central power was needed and called for a constitutional convention to build a better governing document. Not everyone was on board, though, Whitehead said.
“Rhode Island said, ‘No way,’” he said. “They said they thought this was a conspiracy to overthrow the government, and in some ways it was. They planned to change the government.”
Madison worked hard to get others to agree, penning several essays, his portion of the Federalist Papers, to rally support for the Constitution, Whitehead said.
When it came time for Virginia to elect delegates to ratify the Constitution, Madison traveled back to his home state to campaign.
However, Whitehead said, the congressman and founding father found a new constituency among the electorate.
“Unfortunately, he ran into the local Baptists,” Whitehead said.
Fleeing persecution in urban areas, Baptists had moved to Orange County and now made up a significant voting bloc, he said.
Having themselves been discriminated against, the Baptists felt strongly about protections for religious liberty, Whitehead said.
While Madison felt the new Constitution didn’t require a Bill of Rights, Leland, a local pastor, disagreed and threw his hat in the ring to run against Madison.
“We didn’t have polls in 1788, but it appeared, at least to Madison, that Leland was going to win the local race,” Whitehead said.
The loss, Whitehead said, would have been troubling for Madison.
“Imagine that,” he said, “the father of the Constitution not going to the state level to approve it, because the constituents said, ‘Your vision of liberty is too narrow for us as Baptists.’”
So the two met, and Madison left the engagement promising to support a Bill of Rights. Leland agreed to drop out of the race. The exchange changed the document that now governs the country, Whitehead said.
“Leland was concerned about religious liberty not only for himself, but for others,” Whitehead said. “That’s the reason we have the Constitution we have today. There weren’t many other religious leaders willing to stand up for the principle of religious freedom for all.”
Learning about individuals like Leland and Madison is important, Neal said.
“If we want to understand the basic architecture of our government, we've got to get into their heads and understand what they were working for,” he said. “It doesn't mean they were always right or that everything works the way they wanted it to, but knowing about them can help us understand where we're at now.”
