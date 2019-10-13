Southwest Baptist University alumni and friends will celebrate homecoming Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, on the Bolivar campus.
Holly Bridge, director of alumni engagement, said in an SBU news release the campus is expecting a record crowd, with more than 1,200 people pre-registered.
“Homecoming weekend is always exciting,” Bridge said in the release “... Seeing alumni, parents of current students and friends of the university gathered together to fellowship and reminisce about their time at SBU makes homecoming extra special each year.”
According to the release, the celebration begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, with Honors Chapel in Mabee Chapel. The program features the introduction of the homecoming court and the presentation of alumni honors.
Five seniors are among the nominees for homecoming queen, including Polk County’s Marrah Delmont, a computer and information science major from Halfway, the release said. She is the daughter of Nancy and Rodney Delmont, a 1997 SBU graduate. After graduation, she plans to work for a tech company as a business analyst.
Other nominees include Molly Liggett, Sydney Vogel, Taylor Dufur and Laura Manuel. King nominees are William Raines, Baylee Robinson, Jordan Martin, Aaron Canfield and Brett Wilbanks. Alexa Fredrick, Kensi Hogan and Mollie Davis make up the princess nominees, while Elland Morris, Callen Dye and Jacob Banks are the prince nominees. All are from outside Polk County, the release said.
The winners will be announced at the homecoming football game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Friday also includes the 50-Year Club luncheon at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Class of 1969 reunion from 1 to 3 p.m. The annual student bed races are at 4:30 p.m. on the Burnidge Memorial Forum. The alumni banquet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and alumni dessert reception at 8 p.m. wrap up Friday’s festivities, the release stated.
Saturday starts with the the Bearcat 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run/walk at 8:15 a.m.
The alumni breakfast is at 8:30, followed by the homecoming parade at 10.
According to an SBU news release, a “Little Brother” or “Little Sister” will escort king and queen or prince and princess candidates during the homecoming parade. Escorts are the children or grandchildren of SBU employees. They include Sarah Varner, daughter of Amy and Robert Varner; Myliah Schoeneberg, daughter of Becky and Quint Schoeneberg; Morgan Rice, daughter of Matthew and Christy Rice; Penny Martin, daughter of Tim and Jenn Martin; Clara and Lucy Masters, daughters of Craig and Heidi Masters; Karaline Penland, daughter of Nathan and Kristina Penland; Ernest Taylor, son of Renfang and Jay Taylor; and Ollie Shuler, son of C.J. and Monica Shuler.
Local businesses and organizations are invited to have a float in the parade. To register, go to advance.SBUniv.edu/parade. The deadline is Monday, Oct. 14. For more information, call SBU student activities director Nathan Penland at 328-1828.
High school marching bands also may participate in the SBU homecoming parade. To sign up, go to advance.SBUniv.edu/parade-band or contact the SBU Department of Music at 328-1644.
The Bearcat Bash is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and includes inflatables and games for kids of all ages, the release stated. The event is free for those who pre-registered. Tickets are $7.50 for adults and $5 for children.
SBU Bearcat football takes on Quincy University at 1 p.m.
Tickets for all homecoming events can be purchased at the homecoming registration booth in the Student Union from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information and a listing of events for SBU homecoming, go to advance.SBUniv.edu/Homecoming or contact the Office of Alumni Engagement at 328-1806.
