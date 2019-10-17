Southwest Baptist University alumni and friends will celebrate homecoming Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, on the Bolivar campus.
According to an SBU news release release, the celebration begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, with Honors Chapel in Mabee Chapel. The program features the introduction of the homecoming court and the presentation of alumni honors.
Friday also includes the 50-Year Club luncheon at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Class of 1969 reunion from 1 to 3 p.m. The annual student bed races are at 4:30 on the Burnidge Memorial Forum. The alumni banquet from 6:30 to 8 and alumni dessert reception at 8 wrap up Friday’s festivities, the release stated.
Saturday starts with the the Bearcat 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run/walk at 8:15 a.m.
The alumni breakfast is at 8:30, followed by the homecoming parade at 10.
The Bearcat Bash is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and includes inflatables and games for kids of all ages, the release stated. The event is free for those who pre-registered. Tickets are $7.50 for adults and $5 for children.
SBU Bearcat football takes on Quincy University at 1 p.m.
Tickets for all homecoming events can be purchased at the homecoming registration booth in the Student Union from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information and a listing of events for SBU homecoming, go to advance.SBUniv.edu/Homecoming or contact the Office of Alumni Engagement at 328-1806.
