Southwest Baptist University’s Center for Global Connections formally commissioned five mission teams, as well as seven Intercultural Studies majors, during Chapel service on Wednesday, May 5, in Pike Auditorium on the Bolivar campus.
“This end-of-the-semester chapel focuses on the commissioning of our SBU students as they depart for the semester,” Diana Gallamore, director of the CGC and travel stewardship, said in a news release. “Many of our students will travel around the U.S. this summer and will serve in places for the purpose of intentionally sharing the Gospel message. I am grateful to be a part of a university that takes the Gospel seriously and prepares our students to live out the Great Commission.”
According to the release, the SBU mission teams formally commissioned included (team/leader):
• Baptist Hill — Dr. Colleen and Henry Shuler
• Rosebud, South Dakota
• Appalachian Trail — Rocky Walker
• Colorado — Kelly Rehm and Kevin Bailey
• Utah — Hannah Gibbs
Also commissioned were Intercultural Studies majors serving abroad: Hannah Gibbs, Anna Saffels, Joy Hudgins, Jessie Little, Kyler Rinehart, and Chloe and Austin Pfrimmer.
SBU alumni Zack Atchley and Nate Jones continued their tradition of closing each semester with musical praise and worship.
To learn more about the Center for Global Connections, please contact the CGC office at (417) 328-1900.
