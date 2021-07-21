SBU names Hill-Stanford as new dean

Holly Hill-Stanford, professor of English, is the new dean of the Geneva Casebolt College of Arts and Sciences at Southwest Baptist University.
“Dr. Hill-Stanford brings many years of experience in academic leadership to the role,” SBU Provost Lee Skinkle said via a news release. “Her prior service as a department chair and division head will serve her well in leading the Geneva Casebolt College of Arts and Sciences.”
According to the release, Hill-Stanford most recently served as head of the Bob R. Derryberry Division of Language and Communication and chair of the Department of Language and Literature at SBU. She also was director of the Barnett-Padgett Literary Artist Series from 2008 to 2020 and acting chair of the Department of Language and Literature from 2001 to 2003.
"I am honored and humbled to have been selected for this position and look forward to working with my colleagues as we begin a new academic year,” Hill-Stanford said in the release.
She was an adjunct instructor of English at SBU for five years before joining the full-time faculty in 1997, the release noted. She served as Faculty Senate president for the 2004-05 academic year. She taught at Johnson County Community College and the University of Kansas before moving to Bolivar in 1992.
The release said Hill-Stanford completed her B.A. in English, biology and secondary education at Drury University, an M.A. in English from Iowa State University and a Ph.D. in English and administration in higher education from the University of Kansas.
The Casebolt College includes the Division of Arts and Humanities, Division of Behavioral Sciences, The Courts Redford Division of Christian Ministry, the Bob R. Derryberry Division of Language and Communication and the Division of Natural Sciences.
“She is well respected by her peers as evidenced by their advocacy for her candidacy as dean,” Skinkle added. “Dr. Hill-Stanford has a demonstrated understanding of the current and future needs of SBU and the unique nature of the College of Arts and Sciences. I look forward to working more closely with Dr. Hill-Stanford and seeing how she grows into the new role.”
The release said Hill-Stanford lives in Bolivar with her husband, Tom, and is a member of First Baptist Church, Bolivar.
