Southwest Baptist University will hold a virtual Homecoming celebration Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3.
The festivities include a shoebox parade in which the whole community was invited to participate.
“When we started planning Homecoming 2020 more than six months ago, we could not have imagined needing to plan a virtual event,” Holly Bridge, director of alumni engagement, said in an SBU news release. “We always enjoy having our alumni return to campus to reconnect with classmates and the SBU community. While we are disappointed not to be able to host events on campus this year due to COVID-19, we still want to connect with alumni and the local community as much as possible through several online events.”
According to the release, alumni and other friends of the University can participate in several ways:
Watch the shoebox parade — In place of a traditional parade, SBU has asked students, alumni, local community members, local business owners and other friends of the university to submit entries to a shoebox parade. Shoeboxes decorated like parade floats will be shared online as part of a video released at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories. Go to for details and to submit an entry.
Join the Virtual 5K — Bearcats from all over the nation are invited to join in the university’s virtual 5K event. Participants decide when, where and how to walk or run the event. Times must be entered by Oct. 3 to be eligible for a prize drawing. Race-entry deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 29. Register at Advance.SBUniv.edu/Homecoming5K.
Unite in prayer during the Virtual Day of Prayer — Between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, Bearcats will unite in praying for the University and nation.
According to the release, Homecoming Honors Chapel will be livestreamed, and a virtual campus tour will provide highlights of the SBU campus.
“While we will miss seeing everyone in-person this year, these virtual events will allow more people to participate and reconnect with SBU,” Bridge said in the release. “We always have many alumni who are unable to make the journey back to Bolivar due to distance, and we hope through this unique programming opportunity that they will find a way to feel like they are part of this year’s Homecoming events.”
For more information and registration information, visit Advance.SBUniv.edu/Homecoming.
