SBU prepares for basketball season

Southwest Baptist University men’s and women’s basketball teams are less than two weeks from away from retaking the court.
The Bearcats and Lady Bearcats posted their schedules last month after the Great Lakes Valley Conference formally announced conference teams would return to play this winter.
“The schedule announcement is a significant step in the league's safe return to competition during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a GLVC news release reads.
According to the release, the 2020-21 men's and women's basketball schedules will be a 22-game conference-only closed schedule for the league's 15 teams that will be divided into three five-team divisions.
SBU will compete in the west division.
According to SBU, its men’s team will open its season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, against McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.
The Lady Bearcats play McKendree at 5:30.
It’s a contest both teams are likely looking forward to.
The Bearcats return several key players from last season’s accomplished team, including guards junior Quinn Nelson, sophomore Mitch Ganote and senior Brady Smith, who led the team with 155 field goals last season.
The program finished 20-9 overall and 13-5 in conference play last season, including wins over rival Drury University and then-No. 1 Bellarmine University.
The team’s season concluded with a conference tournament loss to the University of Indiana.
SBU women’s basketball finished last year 13-15 in a season that featured a trip to Puerto Rico to play two university teams there.
“We are excited to get back on the court and play,” Lady Bearcats coach Kelsey Keizer told the BH-FP. “This unusual offseason taught us more than anything to appreciate every opportunity we have to be together and to be on the court this season. My hope is to have joy in playing the game we love. More than any other season, we truly want to stay safe and have fun.”
The Lady Bearcats return several key players from last year’s team, including junior guard Brylee Graddy and seniors guard Kyleigh Vaught and forward Regan Tibbits.
Tibbits was among the team’s top rebounders last season, averaging five per game.
“Regan Tibbits leads us with her versatility, both on the defensive and offensive end. She brings such a fight to our team with her leadership and her toughness both in the paint and on the perimeter,” Keizer said.
Meanwhile, Vaught’s experience leading the team in the GLVC last season will hopefully pay off this year, Keizer said.
“There are tremendous guards in this league, and Kyleigh’s offensive versatility will be needed as we approach this season,” she said. “Her deep range on her three point shot really extends the opposing team’s defense, and I am really proud of her growth in driving the basketball and finishing with contact this season.”
The team will also feature several newcomers, including Gabriella Capasso, Mary Rose Foster, Nyah Pettus, Rachel Tippens and Brodi Byrd.
Those hoping to catch either team in action in person, however, will be out of luck.
According to the release, spectators will be prohibited at all GLVC basketball games, at least for now.
“The GLVC will continue to work closely with its member institutions as it evaluates the national, regional and local landscapes, and review and modify game-environment procedures as necessary,” the release stated.
