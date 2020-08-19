SBU starts again

With help from her family, Southwest Baptist University freshman Chloe Bedell gradually got her new dorm room in SBU’s Leslie Hall unpacked Friday, Aug. 14.
Bedsheets, wall hangings, string lights, clothes and shoes all found their places in the room Bedell will start the next phase of her life in — she hopes.
SBU’s classes started Monday, Aug. 17.
Bedell and other college freshmen across Missouri are starting their first semesters of college this month after the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted their last semesters of high school.
Most also weren’t able to attend college orientation sessions over the summer due to the pandemic.
“I was on my way here this morning, and I was genuinely terrified because I had no idea what to expect,” she says. “With how my senior year ended, it was really hard to try to guess what was going to happen with my freshman year, and if there even was going to be one. It’s still just kind of scary, like I don’t know if we’re going to get sent home.”
All around Bedell, different preventative measures were in place during SBU’s Welcome Week to help ensure the university could avoid that ultimatum.
From dividing student move-ins into three time blocks to limiting how many family members each incoming student could bring with them, SBU director of marketing and communications Charlotte Marsch says the university is being proactive in its steps.
There are small changes, she says, like asking students to submit their own photos for their student IDs to cut down on how much time they spent on Friday’s registration activities to more noticeable measures, like installing contactless temperature scanners on walls so students can check for virus symptoms at the flick of a wrist.
The university also provided every student with a Bearcat Care Kit, which includes reusable face masks, information and a ticket to receive carryout boxed meals at the cafeteria.
According to a university news release, other measures include providing faculty with face masks and clear face shields for use in classrooms, requiring temperature checks and health questionnaires, increasing sanitization of facilities, including cleaning classrooms between sessions, installing plexiglass shields at various points of contact around each campus, installing temperature screening systems on all campuses and installing additional hand sanitizing stations on all campuses.
SBU’s decision to divide registration groups and limit each student’s help Friday meant that student move-in, which sometimes looks like a block party in the dorm parking lots, with families towing in personal items and Bearcat football players on hand to help with the heavy lifting, was instead orderly and mostly quiet.
“Normally we say, move in starts at 8,” Marsch says. “Usually, it’s crazy and you can't find a parking space. In some ways, this is a little nicer, because it's under control, but it doesn’t create that energy.”
All faculty, staff, volunteers and students donned masks or other face coverings, per university policy, which will also encourage their use in classrooms.
As she put the finishing touches on her dorm Friday, Bedell says masks are an adjustment she’s happy to make.
“It’s an adjustment to be able to have classes again,” she said. “I’d rather have in person classes than online.”
The university is prepared but hopeful it won’t come to that, Marsch says.
“It would be unrealistic to think we won't have any cases,” she says. “What we’re really trying to do is mitigate further spread, and we’re not going to shut down for just one case.”
Quarantining, which is necessary when a student comes in contact with someone who is positive and then begins showing symptoms, can be done in a dorm room if the individual or their roommate moves out, she said.
“But we strongly encourage them to go home,” she says.
In the event of a positive test, Marsch says the university will ask a student to go home, if possible, to self isolate.
“And we do have a facility on campus where students can self-isolate if they can’t go home and don’t have other options,” she says.
Marsch told the BH-FP on Monday, Aug. 17, any time a student is not able to attend classes, professors will work with them to “determine how best to continue with class participation and make up missed coursework.”
A rise in cases in the classrooms might trigger four-day weekends, she says, with instructors facilitating online Friday and Monday and students returning to classes on Tuesday.
The concept was part of SBU president Eric Turner’s presentation to parents Friday, as well. The president asked members of the campus community to be cognizant of each other, not to panic and encouraged them to preserve.
“There are thresholds we’ve established to determine if and when we need to go into a virtual space, maybe for an extended weekend or a week at a time,” he says. “What we’re trying to avoid is a complete semester lockdown like we did in the spring.”
Where the university sought to prevent the spread in the spring, it’s now moved to containing the spread, he says.
“That’s why we’re here,” he says. “That’s why additional measures are in place.”
For Chance Bedell, Chloe Bedell’s older brother, who last year worked as a resident adviser at an SBU dorm building, these steps mean this semester will look very different from any he’s been a part of.
“Everyone I’ve talked to has agreed, ‘Yes, masks are inconvenient but we would rather do all that and more to be here, than do another semester online,’” he said. “The best part of SBU is our student community. It’s hard to have a student community online.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.