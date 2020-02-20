SBU STUNT opens season with 3-2 finish

Southwest Baptist University’s STUNT team opened its 2020 season with a 3-2 finish at a tournament in Oklahoma City last Saturday through Sunday, Feb. 8-9.
STUNT tournaments pit teams head-to-head to complete cheerleading stunts and routines. Scores are awarded based on skill and technique.
In its first match, SBU shut out Connors College, winning 14-0. The Lady Bearcats kept their momentum rolling, winning the second against the University of Texas at Tyler 13-5. On Sunday, SBU beat Dallas Baptist University 13-9, but fell to Oklahoma City University 5-18 and Oklahoma State University 2-17.
MEN’S TENNIS
SBU men's tennis jumped to a 1-0 record in 2020, defeating Lewis University 5-2 on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Alvaro Nunez and David Szeri picked up the first win for SBU, defeating their opponents 6-0 at No. 3. Adham Gaber and Youssef Nabil fell 4-6 at No. 2, and No. 1 Carlos Corser and Max Sanoja lost 4-6.
Gaber dropped his first singles set 4-6, then won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1. Corser dropped his first set at No. 2 in a tiebreaker, then won 6-2, 6-1. No. 5 Nabil won his first match at SBU 6-1, 6-0. Max Sanoja clinched the victory for SBU, winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6. Nunez won 7-5,6-3 at No. 4.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SBU women's tennis fell to the University of Indianapolis 4-0 Sunday, Feb. 16.
UI entered the match ranked No. 4 in the ITA preseason rankings.
SBU’s No. 2, Dona Abohabaga and Constanca Crespo, were ahead 5-4 as the doubles point was taken by UI, which then won in singles.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 54, Rockhurst 98
SBU women’s basketball fell 98-54 to Rockhurst University on Saturday.
The Lady Bearcats struggled in the first half, with Rockhurst outscoring SBU 24-5 in the first quarter and 23-13 in the second frame.
SBU shot 39% from the field in the second half.
Kyleigh Vaught led her team with five assists and 11 points. Sydney Bandy had seven rebounds. Kaitlyn Root scored her first collegiate basket.
SBU 64, WJC 83
SBU fell 83-64 to William Jewell College on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The Lady Bearcats jumped to an early lead in the first quarter. SBU surrendered its advantage in the second quarter but regained it to lead 35-33 at the half. WJC retook the lead in the third.
Alexus Johnson scored 13 points in the first half, and SBU’s Bailey Rezabek led the team with 22 points in the game.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 64, Rockhurst 73
SBU men’s basketball is 18-6 on the season and 11-5 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference after a 73-64 loss to Rockhurst University on Saturday.
SBU led 37-34 at halftime.
Rockhurst launched a 20-3 run to take a 63-55 lead with 4:52 left in the game. SBU narrowed the lead to just 6 before time expired.
Joe Miller and Damian Prgomet scored 13 points. Prgomet had nine rebounds.
SBU 76, WJC 65
SBU notched its 18th win of the season with a 76-65 win over William Jewell College on Thursday.
The program last hit 18 wins in 2011-12.
After battling back and forth, SBU led 37-27 at halftime and consistent shooting performance kept the Bearcats ahead. The team hit all 17 of its free throws.
Prgomet scored 14 points and claimed 11 rebounds. Quinn Nelson led the team with 16 points.
SOFTBALL
SBU softball fell 3-2 to Missouri Western University and 4-1 to Wayne State University on Saturday.
In game one, SBU owned a 2-0 lead before MWU tied the game and then surged ahead. Alexis Dock pitched 6 innings, striking out eight batters and giving up just two runs. Megan Schellert picked up two hits and an RBI.
In game two, SBU’s Nya Morgan had two hits, including her first homerun and SBU's lone RBI. Reilly Rupert threw five strikeouts.
BASEBALL
SBU baseball fell twice to Wayne State University 7-4 and 8-5 on Sunday. The team is 5-3 on the season.
Blake Lutgen led the team with a 3-4 day and two runs in both games. Blake Ford and Josh Torrance had home runs. Sam Avila and McCoy Pearce each had two RBIs.
The above report is compiled from SBU media reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.