SBU teams kick off new seasons

Southwest Baptist University’s Bearcat football fought hard but fell to Permian Basin.
After an initially scheduled bye for week one of the season, Southwest Baptist University’s football opened its fall season at home Saturday, Sept. 4, against the University of Texas Permian Basin. A tightly contested game ended in favor of the Falcons by a score of 24-16, dropping the Bearcats to 0-1 — and 0-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference — to start the year, according to an SBU news release.
Cooper Callis led both teams with 30-44 passing for 289 yards. Preston Carson caught seven passes for 108 yards, and Curtis Cuillard hauled in nine receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.
The release said Coleton Smith recorded the third-most tackles in a game in SBU history, collecting 20 total on the day. He also had half of a sack and two quarterback hits.
Aaron Harris also recorded double-digit tackles with 12 on the day, per the release.
The team will hit the road next Saturday, Sept. 11, traveling to Pensacola, Florida, to take on No. 1 ranked West Florida. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Women’s cross country earns rankings
Following its Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship 2020 season, SBU’s women's cross country team ranked No. 13 in the nation and No. 4 in the midwest region, according to an SBU news release.
The release said at the 2020 GLVC Championships, Elysia Burgos ranked second, Tabitha Weber sixth and Tessa Valdivia eighth, each earning all-GLVC honors for their top-15 performances.
Head coach Corey McElhaney was also named GLVC Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
In 2019, Burgos was named GLVC Runner of the Year, and Valdivia was named GLVC Freshman of the Year. They both went on to earn all-American honors at nationals a few weeks later.
The team opened the season with its usual Bearcat Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Bolivar Municipal Golf Course, according to another release.
The team had five runners in the top 15, helping them seal the 5K victory with a team score of 40.
First and second place were claimed by SBU, thanks to Burgos and Valdivia.
Alexis Barber claimed 10th place. Brocklyn Barber followed just a couple seconds after, taking the 12th place slot, and Anna Bandy finished in 15th place the release said.
Rounding out the scoring for the Bearcats was Olivia Littleton — 22nd, Amanda Berkstresser — 33rd, Lainy Williams — 36th Mercy Dement — 51st, Claudia Nichols — 61stt and Paige Saville — 62nd.
The team will compete again on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Missouri Southern State in Joplin.
Men’s cross country finishes third
The men's team ran at the Bearcat Invitational, placing third in the four-mile.
The first Bearcat to cross the line was senior Tyler Goatley, taking 10th place, according to an SBU news release.
Trevor Maxville was right behind him, finishing 11th. Third for the Bearcats and 20th overall was Jacob McCrackin.
The release said Brady Bauder — 22nd — and Evan Smith — 23rd — completed the scoring for the Bearcats.
Also running were Peter Bowling — 27th, Gage McElhaney — 28th, Daniel Garrison — 35th, Joe Kremp — 38th, Colby Sanders — 41st, Carter Adams — 51st, Caden Kirksey — 59th and Troy Davidson — 68th, the release added.
"I could not be more proud of how our teams started the season today,” head coach Corey McElhaney said, per the release, regarding both the men’s and women’s teams. “They came ready to test the limits even under adverse conditions. I am excited to see how we continue developing and growing as a team. Also, I want to give a big shout out to all of the volunteers who helped with this event. It could not happen without you. Plus, if anyone has a chance, reach out to the Bolivar Municipal Golf Course. They are great to work with and are so generous to let us hold this event each year."
The team will compete again on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Missouri Southern State in Joplin.
Men’s soccer debuts newcomers, loses opener
The Southwest Baptist University’s men's soccer team debuted 15 incoming players in its home opener against Colorado Christian University Thursday, Sept. 2, according to an SBU news release.
"I am very excited to see these guys compete,” fourth year head coach Rick Daum said, per the release. “It's a core component of our program to recruit athletes who are a great fit at SBU and have the talent to push our returning players. These guys want to be here and have a real desire to be a driving force in the program taking its next steps forward."
The newcomers are freshmen Jayden Alvarez of Texas, Carlos Blandin Jr. of Arkansas, Ignatius Mathenge of Webb City, Johny Merlos of Arkansas, Benjamin Pilskalns of Montana, Colby Shastid of Arkansas, Gauthier Vareilles of France and Noah Weiler of Lee's Summit; sophomores Anthony Dalton of St. Charles, Samyak Rana of Nepal and Brennan Slaughter of Texas; juniors Tumekie Blackwood of Jamaica and Jose Mencos of Florida; and graduate students Pierre Barilly of France and Willy Kidamu Lusansu of France.
For its season opener, the team lost a hard fought battle against Colorado Christian in a 2-1 finish, the release said. This gives the team a 0-1 — and a 0-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference — record on the season.
SBU scored first with a goal by Vareilles with an assist from Pierre Lurot, according to the release.
Will vanHoornbeek finished the game with five saves for the Bearcats.
The team will hit the road for its next competition against Southern Nazarene University at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in Bethany, Oklahoma.
Women’s soccer loses 1-0 to Kentucky Wesleyan
Southwest Baptist University’s women’s soccer team kicked off the fall season on the road against the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 2, according to an SBU news release.
Despite putting 12 shots on goal, SBU fell to the hosts 1-0. Their record on the year goes to 0-1 with 0-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference.
The Panthers recorded the first shot on goal, but Alli Harrington was there for the save.
Raegan Edwards made a shot on goal, as well as Ashlynn Robinson, Isabel Schelhammer, Rachel Wolecki and Brooklyn Duncan, but none would find the back of the net, the release said.
Maya Cofield and Schelhammer recorded a few more shots on goal midway through the second half.
With less than two minutes on the clock, Allyson Leiber gave the Bearcats a chance with a shot on goal, but KWC sealed it 1-0. Harrington recorded five saves in the loss, the release added.
SBU will return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, as it hosts Northeastern State for its home opener.
Women’s volleyball wins season opener
Southwest Baptist University’s women’s volleyball team won its season opener against Christain Brothers University 3-0 and Southern Arkansas 3-2 to start the year 2-0 — and 0-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference — on Friday, Sept. 3, according to an SBU news release.
In the first match, SBU won the first set of the day with 25-16, the second set 25-21 and the third 25-11 for the 3-0 sweep.
Ashley Lasher and Rachel Francis hit double digits in the kills category, Loran Pritchett had 28 assists, and Sydney Ernsbarger led the team with four blocks, the release said.
In the second match, despite scoring the first point, SBU dropped the first set 25-19.
Via the release, SBU said the Bearcats were down 21-20 in the second set when they won the final 5 points to even the match at 1-1.
Southern Arkansas bounced back in the third set, taking it 25-21 and a 2-1 set lead. SBU played strong in the fourth set, scoring 25-19, forcing a deciding fifth set.
Julia Becker set up Ernsbarger for the final kill of the match, taking set five 15-8, the release added. Pritchett finished the match with a double-double, recording 29 assists and 10 digs. Ernsbarger and Lasher had double digit kills. Ernsbarger also led both teams with eight blocks.
The team then competed again in the CBU Invitational, another release said.
Similar to day one, the team won both of their matches, beginning the season 4-0 — and 0-0 GLVC — for the first time since 2014.
In its first match of the day, the team faced the University of Charleston, the release said. The team won the first set 25-20.
The Golden Eagles took the second set in a tight 25-23 finish and the third set 25-18, but SBU rallied back with a 28-26 win in the fourth set, forcing a fifth. The Bearcats continued their momentum and won 15-10 to seal the match 3-2.
According to the release, Lauren Compton recorded a double-double, recording 12 kills and 10 digs. Lasher recorded a match-high 17 kills, and Azalea Clendenning also had 10 kills. Pritchett finished with another double-double, assisting on 39 kills and collecting 12 digs.
The second match of the day was against the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers. SBU won the match by a total score of 75-38 in the three sets, the release added.
The first set went to SBU 25-13, the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-14. Tia Gripado led the team with 11 kills, Paityn Kramer had 13 digs, and Pritchett recorded another 18 assists.
The team will remain on the road next weekend as they compete in the Denton Volleyfest in Denton, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.