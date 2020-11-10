Southwest Baptist University Theatre will present an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s, “Hamlet,” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 12-14, and at a special matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, in the Davis-Newport Theatre on the Bolivar campus.
One of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies, “Hamlet” is a beautifully written play with a depth of emotion and wit, the release said. “Hamlet” also marks the second production of SBU Theatre’s 2020-2021 season, titled “Perseverance.”
Adapted by senior Alexa Joy Bell, the SBU production will feature a gender swap of several characters, including the title role of Hamlet, as well as Horatio, Laertes, Ophelia, among others.
“Classical theatre is something I’m very passionate about, but it is not known for excellent female roles,” Bell said in the release in regard to the gender swap. “I wanted the opportunity to have really strong roles that were played by women in this show.”
To help with the inclusion of performers wearing masks, according to SBU coronavirus safety guidelines, this production of “Hamlet” has been displaced in the 1920s during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, the release added. The utilization of full-face-coverings have encouraged actors to dive deeper into physical movement, vocal variety and learning how to not depend on their faces as their only way of communicating.
SBU Theatre students are finding normalcy, solace and excitement in returning to live theatre, even with new COVID-19 protocols in place, the release added.
“Although it isn’t how I pictured this year to go, I am immensely grateful to be back in Davis-Newport Theatre – masks, hand sanitizer, temperature checks and all,” junior Jessie Paxton, who is playing Queen Gertrude, said in the release.
Tickets for the production may be purchased in person at the box office inside the Jester Learning and Performance Center, online at sbuniv.edu/theatre, or by calling 328-1691. Each performance is limited to a 100-seat capacity with masks required for all attendees. A livestream link is also available for purchase for those unable to attend in person. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for students, senior citizens and SBU alumni, and $4 for current SBU students.
For more information about SBU Theatre and upcoming productions, visit sbuniv.edu/theatre or call 328-1691.
