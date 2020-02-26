The Southwest Baptist University Department of Music will present a faculty piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in Meyer Recital Hall on the Bolivar campus.
The program will feature Melinda Smashey Jones, professor of music at SBU, performing works composed by Clara Wieck Schumann, as well as works by Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms that were inspired by Clara Wieck Schumann.
For more information about the recital, which is free and open to the public, contact the SBU Music Office at 328-1644.
