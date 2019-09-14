Southwest Baptist University’s student chapter of the Association of Computing Machinery and the student chapter of Phi Beta Lambda — the college version of Future Business Leaders of America — will offer free cybersecurity services Saturday, Sept. 14.
The offering is part of Cyberhealth Day at the Gene Taylor Free Enterprise Center on the Bolivar campus.
To raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity, SBU’s Computer and Information Science students will perform a security check and remove viruses from Windows-based computers, an SBU news release said.
The free service, which the release said can cost as much as $50 or more elsewhere, is provided to any Bolivar or surrounding community member.
The department anticipates being able to provide this service for up to 50 computers, the release said.
To reserve a spot, email James Cain, SBU professor of computer information science, at jcain@SBUniv.edu.
Computers must be dropped off between 8 and 10 a.m. at Taylor Hall. They must be picked up before noon.
