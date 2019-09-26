SBU to present "Steel Magnolias"

Southwest Baptist University’s theater department will present the play “Steel Magnolias,” written by Robert Harling at 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, in the Davis-Newport Theater on the Bolivar campus.
“Steel Magnolias” is inspired by Harling’s experiences with his sister. Her story is found in the unbreakable bond between a group of southern women. The comedy-drama opens in the fictional northwestern Louisiana parish of Chinquapin at Beautician Truvy Jones’ in-home beauty parlor, where the women regularly gather. The play follows the next three years of their health complications, friendship and transformation.
“Steel Magnolias” is directed by Melissa Harlow, a 2007 SBU graduate, and assistant director Emmi Kerr.
Harlow’s recent directing credits include “The Amish Project,” at Missouri Baptist University, the New York Staged Reading of “cover: a play about trafficking,” and the Midwest regional premiere of “This Very Moment – A Musical Revue,” by Brett Kristofferson. Harlow is the co-founder of Stomping Ground Theatre Company in New York City.
Harlow said in the news release she is “incredibly excited to direct a show about six strong and generous women.”
“I am even more excited about the six women that will bring these roles to life,” Harlow said in the release. “It takes me back to my time at SBU where I found women to laugh, cry, travel and talk with. I think the strong and generous sisterhoods that were and are created in the lobbies of dormitories, the field of a Bearcat game, and crammed car rides of new friends going on an adventure.
She said it was in the friendships with those women that she found her own Steel Magnolias.
In the release, Bell said that when creating her costume design, she “imagined their outfits – what they would wear on their good days, their bad days – and went from there.”
“This show is all about friendship and womanhood,” Bell said in the release.
Tickets range in price from $4-$10 and may be purchased at the box office in Jester Learning and Performance Center from 1-5 p.m., through Friday, over the phone at 328-1691 or online at www.sbuniv.edu/theatre.
