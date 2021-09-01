Southwest Baptist University announced several new faculty members for the 2021-22 academic year.
“SBU’s faculty is integral in the university’s mission to be a Christ-centered, caring academic community preparing students to be servant leaders in a global society,” the university said via a news release.
According to the release, new faculty members for the fall 2021 semester include the following:
Shellie Austin is an instructor of library services and is the digital services librarian on the Bolivar campus. She earned her Bachelor of Science in web systems and design with a writing minor from SBU.
Taylor Corlee is an instructor of communication on the Bolivar campus. Corlee received his Bachelor of Arts in communications and criminal justice and a Master of Arts in communication from Missouri State University.
Jordan Edwards is an assistant professor of university studies and the director of the Gordon and Judy Dutile Honors Program on the Bolivar campus. He earned his B.A. in history with minors in biblical languages and biblical studies from SBU, his Master of Divinity in Christian ministry from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and his Ph.D. in church history and historical theology from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Kole Foster is an assistant professor of physical therapy on the Bolivar campus. Foster received his B.S. in kinesiology with a minor in exercise science from Iowa State University and his Doctor of Physical Therapy from SBU.
Andrea Gramling is an instructor of nursing on the Springfield campus. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and a Master of Science in Nursing from MSU.
Bill Marr is an instructor of business administration on the Bolivar campus, who started full-time in January. Marr received his B.S. in business administration from St. Edwards University and his Master of Business Administration from Webster University.
David Quackenbos is an assistant professor of Christian ministry on the Bolivar campus. He earned his B.S. in computer sciences and history from Duke University, an M.A. in history from Old Dominion University, an M.Div. in advanced biblical studies and an M.A. in Old Testament from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, as well as doctorates in biblical studies and Old Testament from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Kira Rubin is an instructor of athletic training on the Bolivar campus. She received her B.S. in sport and recreation management with an educational administration concentration from Keystone College, a B.S. in athletic training with a nutrition certificate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a master’s in interdisciplinary studies from MSU.
Izzy Switzer is an instructor of athletic training on the Bolivar campus. She received her B.S. in athletic training from SBU and her M.S. in athletic training from Western Michigan University.
Cassie Trippe is an instructor of nursing on the Springfield campus. Trippe received her B.S.N. from Cox College of Nursing and her M.S.N. from Western Governors University.
